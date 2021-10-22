Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $295.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Norfolk Southern to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings Call on October 27

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE :NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Norfolk Southern Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $286.33, which is $9.98 above the current price. NSC currently public float of 246.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSC was 1.18M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stocks went up by 4.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.07% and a quarterly performance of 6.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Norfolk Southern Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.65% for NSC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $276 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $303, previously predicting the price at $301. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to NSC, setting the target price at $272 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

NSC Trading at 10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $259.95. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $245.15 back on Sep 15. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 30,869 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $245,150 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 5,148 shares at $256.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 31,869 shares at $1,322,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

+34.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +20.53. The total capital return value is set at 12.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.24. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 35.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.