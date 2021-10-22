Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Metacrine Reports Interim Results for MET642 Phase 2a Trial in Patients with NASH and Announces a Strategic Re-Prioritization of Its Clinical Development Programs

Is It Worth Investing in Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Metacrine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.00. MTCR currently public float of 20.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCR was 221.45K shares.

MTCR’s Market Performance

MTCR stocks went up by 8.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.76% and a quarterly performance of 20.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.99% for Metacrine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.45% for MTCR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MTCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTCR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for MTCR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

MTCR Trading at 19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +24.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCR rose by +8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Metacrine Inc. saw -51.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCR starting from Klassen Preston, who purchase 20,547 shares at the price of $3.64 back on May 20. After this action, Klassen Preston now owns 20,547 shares of Metacrine Inc., valued at $74,692 using the latest closing price.

Chen Hubert C, the Chief Medical Officer of Metacrine Inc., purchase 3,289 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Chen Hubert C is holding 3,289 shares at $11,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCR

The total capital return value is set at -47.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.23. Equity return is now at value -61.40, with -51.30 for asset returns.

Based on Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), the company’s capital structure generated 12.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.08. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.34.