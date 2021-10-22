Is a Correction Looming Ahead for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.44. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. with Starry, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FMAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FMAC currently public float of 41.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMAC was 287.87K shares.

FMAC’s Market Performance

FMAC stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.30% for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.28% for FMAC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.90% for the last 200 days.

FMAC Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMAC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. saw -6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FMAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.