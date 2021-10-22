Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Allscripts to Release Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results November 4

Is It Worth Investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDRX is at 1.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.91, which is $3.93 above the current price. MDRX currently public float of 122.50M and currently shorts hold a 11.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRX was 1.42M shares.

MDRX’s Market Performance

MDRX stocks went down by -1.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.09% and a quarterly performance of -19.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for MDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MDRX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MDRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to MDRX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

MDRX Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Black Paul, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $14.52 back on Sep 09. After this action, Black Paul now owns 1,500,386 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., valued at $871,236 using the latest closing price.

Garrison Greg, the Director of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., sale 77,381 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Garrison Greg is holding 47,813 shares at $1,162,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Equity return is now at value 51.10, with 26.50 for asset returns.