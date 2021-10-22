Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (SGAM)

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) went up by 32.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s stock price has collected 26.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that Redbox to Add Over 20 Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) Channels to Its Streaming Service Including Live Local News, Spanish Language, and Kids Programming

Is It Worth Investing in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :SGAM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SGAM currently public float of 9.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGAM was 154.24K shares.

SGAM’s Market Performance

SGAM stocks went up by 26.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.00% and a quarterly performance of 28.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.90% for SGAM stocks with a simple moving average of 28.10% for the last 200 days.

SGAM Trading at 28.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 19.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.47%, as shares surge +27.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGAM rose by +26.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. saw 27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGAM starting from Smith Stephen C, who purchase 5,314 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Mar 12. After this action, Smith Stephen C now owns 5,314 shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., valued at $52,646 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGAM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.76.