Here’s Our Rant About UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI)

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) went up by 7.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.97. The company’s stock price has collected 9.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/21 that UFP Industries Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :UFPI) Right Now?

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UFPI is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for UFP Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.50, which is $9.86 above the current price. UFPI currently public float of 60.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UFPI was 214.09K shares.

UFPI’s Market Performance

UFPI stocks went up by 9.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.88% and a quarterly performance of 12.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for UFP Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.34% for UFPI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFPI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for UFPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFPI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $93 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFPI reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for UFPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to UFPI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

UFPI Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFPI rose by +9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.32. In addition, UFP Industries Inc. saw 47.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFPI starting from Benton Patrick M., who sale 16,728 shares at the price of $75.46 back on Aug 13. After this action, Benton Patrick M. now owns 98,027 shares of UFP Industries Inc., valued at $1,262,295 using the latest closing price.

MISSAD MATTHEW J, the Chief Executive Officer of UFP Industries Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $87.04 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that MISSAD MATTHEW J is holding 279,479 shares at $1,305,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.90 for the present operating margin

+15.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for UFP Industries Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.53. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI), the company’s capital structure generated 26.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.07. Total debt to assets is 16.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.95 and the total asset turnover is 2.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.