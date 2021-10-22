Here’s Our Rant About Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s stock price has collected -16.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Treace Announces Grant of Additional U.S. Patent on Instrumented Bunion Correction

Is It Worth Investing in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ :TMCI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is $14.35 above the current price. TMCI currently public float of 32.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMCI was 165.76K shares.

TMCI’s Market Performance

TMCI stocks went down by -16.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.38% and a quarterly performance of -26.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for Treace Medical Concepts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.68% for TMCI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMCI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TMCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMCI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $38 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMCI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for TMCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TMCI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

TMCI Trading at -21.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -30.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMCI fell by -16.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.95. In addition, Treace Medical Concepts Inc. saw -21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMCI starting from Hair Mark, who purchase 3,600 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Apr 27. After this action, Hair Mark now owns 3,600 shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc., valued at $61,200 using the latest closing price.

Hair Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of Treace Medical Concepts Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Hair Mark is holding 10,000 shares at $170,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.49 for the present operating margin

+78.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treace Medical Concepts Inc. stands at -6.39. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.01.

Based on Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3,991.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.56.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.