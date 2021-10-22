Here’s Our Rant About Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.24. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Motorcar Parts of America Receives Vendor of the Year Award for Professional Excellence From Advance Auto Parts

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE :AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $236.65, which is -$1.02 below the current price. AAP currently public float of 62.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAP was 574.65K shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.65% and a quarterly performance of 8.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.93% for AAP stocks with a simple moving average of 21.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $220 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $215. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AAP, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

AAP Trading at 11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.52. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw 48.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Cushing Robert B, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $202.15 back on Sep 10. After this action, Cushing Robert B now owns 15,752 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc., valued at $707,525 using the latest closing price.

Bailo Carla Jean, the Director of Advance Auto Parts Inc., purchase 400 shares at $197.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Bailo Carla Jean is holding 1,964 shares at $79,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +4.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 98.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.65. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.