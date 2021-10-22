Globe Life Inc. (GL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) went down by -5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.22. The company’s stock price has collected -2.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/21 that Globe Life Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE :GL) Right Now?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GL is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Globe Life Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.14, which is $15.06 above the current price. GL currently public float of 99.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GL was 349.82K shares.

GL’s Market Performance

GL stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.21% and a quarterly performance of 0.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Globe Life Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.48% for GL stocks with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GL reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for GL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GL, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

GL Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.14. In addition, Globe Life Inc. saw -1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from INGRAM ROBERT W, who sale 1,350 shares at the price of $97.38 back on Aug 12. After this action, INGRAM ROBERT W now owns 30,932 shares of Globe Life Inc., valued at $131,462 using the latest closing price.

DICHIARO STEVEN JOHN, the Exec. Officer of Principal Sub of Globe Life Inc., sale 6,383 shares at $93.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that DICHIARO STEVEN JOHN is holding 10,973 shares at $596,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc. stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Globe Life Inc. (GL), the company’s capital structure generated 21.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.98. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.