Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.72. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Eyenovia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ :EYEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYEN is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Eyenovia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.67. EYEN currently public float of 16.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYEN was 208.75K shares.

EYEN’s Market Performance

EYEN stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.63% and a quarterly performance of 30.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Eyenovia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.84% for EYEN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

EYEN Trading at 21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +27.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw -1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Rowe Michael M, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Sep 13. After this action, Rowe Michael M now owns 4,300 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $6,600 using the latest closing price.

Grant Stuart M., the 10% Owner of Eyenovia Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Grant Stuart M. is holding 4,389,783 shares at $198,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-989.46 for the present operating margin

+55.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eyenovia Inc. stands at -988.49. The total capital return value is set at -143.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.25. Equity return is now at value -141.60, with -65.40 for asset returns.

Based on Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.94. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.