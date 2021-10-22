Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The New York Times Company (NYT)?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.73. The company’s stock price has collected 1.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that eXp Realty to Host EXPCON in Las Vegas and eXp World

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE :NYT) Right Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYT is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for The New York Times Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.50, which is -$2.71 below the current price. NYT currently public float of 164.57M and currently shorts hold a 7.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYT was 1.38M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

NYT stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.61% and a quarterly performance of 27.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for The New York Times Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.06% for NYT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYT reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for NYT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NYT, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

NYT Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.05. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from BENTEN R ANTHONY, who sale 7,211 shares at the price of $48.31 back on Aug 13. After this action, BENTEN R ANTHONY now owns 39,618 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $348,363 using the latest closing price.

Brayton Diane, the EVP, GC & SECRETARY of The New York Times Company, sale 7,000 shares at $47.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Brayton Diane is holding 28,193 shares at $334,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.25 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on The New York Times Company (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.45. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.