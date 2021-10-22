Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy LendingTree Inc. (TREE)?

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $372.64. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that Parents and Gen Zers Most Likely to Overspend on Halloween This Year

Is It Worth Investing in LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ :TREE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREE is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for LendingTree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $281.88. TREE currently public float of 11.51M and currently shorts hold a 15.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREE was 247.36K shares.

TREE’s Market Performance

TREE stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.83% and a quarterly performance of -21.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for LendingTree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.89% for TREE stocks with a simple moving average of -30.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREE stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TREE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TREE in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $225 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREE reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $315. The rating they have provided for TREE stocks is “Under Perform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TREE, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

TREE Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.62. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw -45.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from Henderson Robin, who sale 735 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Aug 27. After this action, Henderson Robin now owns 469 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $124,950 using the latest closing price.

Salvage Neil, the President, LT Marketplace of LendingTree Inc., sale 1,450 shares at $175.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Salvage Neil is holding 2,025 shares at $253,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21 for the present operating margin

+86.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at -2.48. The total capital return value is set at -0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.57. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on LendingTree Inc. (TREE), the company’s capital structure generated 194.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.03. Total debt to assets is 59.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.