Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/21 that Ceridian Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings; Presentation at an Upcoming Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.92, which is -$18.56 below the current price. CDAY currently public float of 148.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 1.31M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went up by 4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.77% and a quarterly performance of 27.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.71% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 30.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $135 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

CDAY Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.39. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $122.64 back on Oct 15. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 113,111 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $858,473 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the President and COO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $106.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 113,111 shares at $637,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 33.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.33. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.