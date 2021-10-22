Buy or Sell Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) went up by 6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that Cullinan Oncology Appoints Nadim Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CGEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cullinan Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.75. CGEM currently public float of 35.54M and currently shorts hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGEM was 232.73K shares.

CGEM’s Market Performance

CGEM stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.81% and a quarterly performance of -9.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Cullinan Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.76% for CGEM stocks with a simple moving average of -26.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CGEM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CGEM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEM reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for CGEM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CGEM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

CGEM Trading at -10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM fell by -0.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.23. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc. saw -21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from Michaelson Jennifer, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $21.42 back on Oct 18. After this action, Michaelson Jennifer now owns 22,911 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc., valued at $85,669 using the latest closing price.

Zawel Leigh, the See Remarks of Cullinan Oncology Inc., sale 19,574 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Zawel Leigh is holding 37,285 shares at $489,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value -27.60, with -17.20 for asset returns.