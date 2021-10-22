Buy or Sell Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $325.12. The company’s stock price has collected 8.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/21 that Amedisys to Open Home Health Care Centers in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ :AMED) Right Now?

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMED is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Amedisys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $215.20, which is $77.57 above the current price. AMED currently public float of 32.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMED was 378.72K shares.

AMED’s Market Performance

AMED stocks went up by 8.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.85% and a quarterly performance of -36.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Amedisys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.88% for AMED stocks with a simple moving average of -31.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMED stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AMED by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AMED in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $170 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMED reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for AMED stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AMED, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

AMED Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED rose by +8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.06. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw -43.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from PERKINS BRUCE D, who sale 11,511 shares at the price of $183.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, PERKINS BRUCE D now owns 17,869 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $2,106,513 using the latest closing price.

Gerard Christopher, the President & COO of Amedisys Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $261.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Gerard Christopher is holding 37,856 shares at $326,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.61 for the present operating margin

+41.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amedisys Inc. stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.32. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amedisys Inc. (AMED), the company’s capital structure generated 37.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.51. Total debt to assets is 19.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.