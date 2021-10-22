BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that BrightView Announces Virtual Investor Day

Is It Worth Investing in BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BV) Right Now?

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 126.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BV is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BrightView Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.19, which is $3.89 above the current price. BV currently public float of 52.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BV was 236.58K shares.

BV’s Market Performance

BV stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.04% and a quarterly performance of 1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for BrightView Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.98% for BV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $19 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BV reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BV stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BV, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

BV Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BV rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, BrightView Holdings Inc. saw 4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BV starting from DONNELLY THOMAS C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.32 back on Feb 09. After this action, DONNELLY THOMAS C now owns 146,008 shares of BrightView Holdings Inc., valued at $76,600 using the latest closing price.

DONNELLY THOMAS C, the President, Landscape Dev. of BrightView Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $13.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that DONNELLY THOMAS C is holding 141,008 shares at $68,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.71 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightView Holdings Inc. stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.71. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV), the company’s capital structure generated 96.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.05. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.