Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.00. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 26, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE :AKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKR is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Acadia Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.29, which is $1.61 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of AKR was 471.92K shares.

AKR’s Market Performance

AKR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.66% and a quarterly performance of 7.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Acadia Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.54% for AKR stocks with a simple moving average of 11.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $25 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AKR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

AKR Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.65. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw 58.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from KELLAR LORRENCE T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $20.72 back on Sep 13. After this action, KELLAR LORRENCE T now owns 45,361 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $51,800 using the latest closing price.

NAPOLITANO JOSEPH, the Sr. VP of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 10,000 shares at $21.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that NAPOLITANO JOSEPH is holding 118 shares at $215,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.43 for the present operating margin

+2.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at -3.52. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), the company’s capital structure generated 134.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.32. Total debt to assets is 46.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.