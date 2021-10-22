A Lesson to Learn: Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) went down by -10.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.80. The company’s stock price has collected 26.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that Kaival Brands to Attend 2021 NACS Show

Is It Worth Investing in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ :KAVL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KAVL is at 3.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KAVL currently public float of 15.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KAVL was 3.14M shares.

KAVL’s Market Performance

KAVL stocks went up by 26.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.88% and a quarterly performance of -79.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.16% for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.93% for KAVL stocks with a simple moving average of -86.77% for the last 200 days.

KAVL Trading at -53.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.00%, as shares sank -13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAVL rose by +26.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5500. In addition, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. saw -66.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KAVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.33 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stands at +5.98. The total capital return value is set at 241.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 173.55. Equity return is now at value -112.50, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58. Total debt to assets is 0.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 90.78 and the total asset turnover is 14.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.