Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Zurn Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE :ZWS) Right Now?

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZWS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.93. ZWS currently public float of 119.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZWS was 1.61M shares.

ZWS’s Market Performance

ZWS stocks went up by 0.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.28% and a quarterly performance of 33.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.64% for ZWS stocks with a simple moving average of 34.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $38 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

ZWS Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.19. In addition, Zurn Water Solutions Corporation saw 78.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.03 for the present operating margin

+37.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation stands at +8.79. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.17. Total debt to assets is 42.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.