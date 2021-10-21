Why Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) went up by 8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE :JP) Right Now?

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JP is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jupai Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.50. JP currently public float of 4.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JP was 90.47K shares.

JP’s Market Performance

JP stocks went up by 4.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.00% and a quarterly performance of -17.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Jupai Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.50% for JP stocks with a simple moving average of -33.93% for the last 200 days.

JP Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares surge +12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JP rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0917. In addition, Jupai Holdings Limited saw -33.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.43 for the present operating margin

+42.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupai Holdings Limited stands at -8.08. The total capital return value is set at -4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.59. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Jupai Holdings Limited (JP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.