Wall Street Praises Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) After Recent Earnings Report

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that 13(th) Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Returns to the Beach to Raise $2.5 Million for Kids

Is It Worth Investing in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE :SKX) Right Now?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKX is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.73, which is $19.92 above the current price. SKX currently public float of 132.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKX was 1.37M shares.

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly performance of -13.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Skechers U.S.A. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.58% for SKX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $43 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKX reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for SKX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to SKX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

SKX Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.97. In addition, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from GREENBERG JEFFREY, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $43.55 back on Sep 24. After this action, GREENBERG JEFFREY now owns 749,399 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., valued at $391,921 using the latest closing price.

GREENBERG JEFFREY, the Director of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $45.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that GREENBERG JEFFREY is holding 758,399 shares at $2,269,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.96 for the present operating margin

+44.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 89.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 38.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.