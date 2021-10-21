Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s stock price has collected 1.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that Valley Bank Drives Open Banking Strategy with Fiserv

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Valley National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.28, which is $1.0 above the current price. VLY currently public float of 399.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 2.02M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.46% and a quarterly performance of 9.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.95% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of 6.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2021.

VLY Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw 42.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from WILLIAMS SIDNEY S, who purchase 174 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Jun 15. After this action, WILLIAMS SIDNEY S now owns 4,616 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $2,402 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Kevin J, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, sale 300,000 shares at $10.66 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Lynch Kevin J is holding 74,395 shares at $3,198,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +25.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.80. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 82.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.13. Total debt to assets is 9.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.