The Chart for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) went down by -19.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.75. The company’s stock price has collected 8.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $23.6 million

Is It Worth Investing in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CVLG) Right Now?

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVLG is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is $3.32 above the current price. CVLG currently public float of 10.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVLG was 141.56K shares.

CVLG’s Market Performance

CVLG stocks went up by 8.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.69% and a quarterly performance of 71.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Covenant Logistics Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.04% for CVLG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVLG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CVLG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CVLG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVLG reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for CVLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CVLG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

CVLG Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVLG fell by -15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.70. In addition, Covenant Logistics Group Inc. saw 132.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVLG starting from KRAMER D MICHAEL, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $18.45 back on Feb 24. After this action, KRAMER D MICHAEL now owns 150 shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc., valued at $5,535 using the latest closing price.

BUNN PAUL, the EVP, CFO, & Secretary of Covenant Logistics Group Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $13.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BUNN PAUL is holding 55,270 shares at $26,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.65 for the present operating margin

+7.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. stands at -1.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG), the company’s capital structure generated 38.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.74. Total debt to assets is 15.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.