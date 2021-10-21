Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.15. The company’s stock price has collected 7.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Tenet Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises 2021 Financial Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE :THC) Right Now?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for THC is at 2.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $84.35, which is $18.88 above the current price. THC currently public float of 105.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THC was 805.01K shares.

THC’s Market Performance

THC stocks went up by 7.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.55% and a quarterly performance of -6.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for THC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $80 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to THC, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

THC Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.54. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw 64.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Fitzgerald Meghan, who sale 6,077 shares at the price of $72.70 back on Sep 16. After this action, Fitzgerald Meghan now owns 27,751 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $441,798 using the latest closing price.

Hacker Howard, the EVP, Chief Compliance Officer of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, sale 11,326 shares at $71.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Hacker Howard is holding 0 shares at $804,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.13 for the present operating margin

+7.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.52.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 60,378.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.83. Total debt to assets is 62.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59,189.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.