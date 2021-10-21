Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) went up by 23.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV on Oct. 13th

Is It Worth Investing in Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ :BTCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCY is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Biotricity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. BTCY currently public float of 31.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCY was 158.71K shares.

BTCY’s Market Performance

BTCY stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.27% and a quarterly performance of -16.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 196.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Biotricity Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.92% for BTCY stocks with a simple moving average of 43.34% for the last 200 days.

BTCY Trading at 21.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCY rose by +16.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +326.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Biotricity Inc. saw 321.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTCY starting from Rosa David A, who sale 3,318 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Oct 11. After this action, Rosa David A now owns 125,000 shares of Biotricity Inc., valued at $10,120 using the latest closing price.

Rosa David A, the Director of Biotricity Inc., sale 9,481 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that Rosa David A is holding 128,318 shares at $30,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389.98 for the present operating margin

+44.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biotricity Inc. stands at -457.67. Equity return is now at value 213.30, with -526.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.