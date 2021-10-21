Is AutoNation Inc. (AN) a Keeper?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) went up by 9.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.65. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that AutoNation Tops Earnings Estimates on Pent-Up Demand for Cars. The Stock Is Surging.

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE :AN) Right Now?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for AutoNation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.63, which is -$0.87 below the current price. AN currently public float of 55.00M and currently shorts hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AN was 1.16M shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.41% and a quarterly performance of 0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for AutoNation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.74% for AN stocks with a simple moving average of 29.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $116 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AN reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for AN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

AN Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.44. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 67.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from CASCADE INVESTMENT, L.L.C., who sale 53,434 shares at the price of $117.28 back on Oct 18. After this action, CASCADE INVESTMENT, L.L.C. now owns 10,970,835 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $6,266,886 using the latest closing price.

CASCADE INVESTMENT, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of AutoNation Inc., sale 50,626 shares at $117.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that CASCADE INVESTMENT, L.L.C. is holding 11,024,269 shares at $5,964,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +1.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on AutoNation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 160.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.58. Total debt to assets is 51.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.