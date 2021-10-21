Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.03. The company’s stock price has collected 8.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

Is It Worth Investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :GRBK) Right Now?

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRBK is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Green Brick Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.67, which is $9.92 above the current price. GRBK currently public float of 48.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRBK was 373.10K shares.

GRBK’s Market Performance

GRBK stocks went up by 8.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.03% and a quarterly performance of 6.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Green Brick Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.78% for GRBK stocks with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GRBK, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

GRBK Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK rose by +8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.37. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from Olsen Kathleen, who purchase 9,700 shares at the price of $25.47 back on Aug 06. After this action, Olsen Kathleen now owns 79,238 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $247,088 using the latest closing price.

Farris John R, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $22.73 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Farris John R is holding 140,828 shares at $95,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.55 for the present operating margin

+23.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc. stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.99. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.79. Total debt to assets is 22.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 196.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.47.