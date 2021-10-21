Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for InMode Ltd. (INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Inmode, Digital Turbine, Square, Alibaba, or GameStop?

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ :INMD) Right Now?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for InMode Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $87.20, which is $39.54 above the current price. INMD currently public float of 49.48M and currently shorts hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INMD was 1.93M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

INMD stocks went down by -1.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.73% and a quarterly performance of 53.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 320.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for InMode Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.87% for INMD stocks with a simple moving average of 76.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $92 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INMD reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for INMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to INMD, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

INMD Trading at 21.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +251.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.12. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw 254.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.34 for the present operating margin

+85.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +36.40. The total capital return value is set at 33.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.81. Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 39.60 for asset returns.

Based on InMode Ltd. (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.