Here’s Our Rant About AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s stock price has collected 21.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that AGM Group Announces Significant Order for 25,000 Digital Currency Mining Machines

Is It Worth Investing in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AGMH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGMH is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AGM Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AGMH currently public float of 5.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGMH was 150.52K shares.

AGMH’s Market Performance

AGMH stocks went up by 21.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.49% and a quarterly performance of 34.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.41% for AGM Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.05% for AGMH stocks with a simple moving average of 5.27% for the last 200 days.

AGMH Trading at 35.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +43.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGMH rose by +23.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, AGM Group Holdings Inc. saw -18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1900.66 for the present operating margin

+27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGM Group Holdings Inc. stands at -2058.25. The total capital return value is set at -12.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.12.

Based on AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH), the company’s capital structure generated 16.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6,244.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.