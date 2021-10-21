Here’s Our Rant About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) went up by 5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.49. The company’s stock price has collected 6.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that AerCap Holdings N.V. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE :AER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AER is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for AerCap Holdings N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.00, which is $10.29 above the current price. AER currently public float of 123.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AER was 844.09K shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER stocks went up by 6.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.00% and a quarterly performance of 23.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for AerCap Holdings N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.83% for AER stocks with a simple moving average of 18.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $75 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AER, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.94. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 39.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.98 for the present operating margin

+55.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -6.75. The total capital return value is set at 5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.78. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 324.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 68.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 324.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.