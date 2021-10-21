Here’s How Your Trade The9 Limited (NCTY) Aggressively Right Now

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) went up by 4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/17/21 that iQIYI releases 260 new titles at 2021 iJOY Conference, integrating content with technology

Is It Worth Investing in The9 Limited (NASDAQ :NCTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCTY is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The9 Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $671.50, which is -$8.07 below the current price. NCTY currently public float of 8.28M and currently shorts hold a 11.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCTY was 2.20M shares.

NCTY’s Market Performance

NCTY stocks went up by 2.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.54% and a quarterly performance of 22.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 430.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for The9 Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.89% for NCTY stocks with a simple moving average of -44.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCTY

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to NCTY, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

NCTY Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, The9 Limited saw 226.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17909.40 for the present operating margin

-30.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited stands at +63421.40. Equity return is now at value 117.30, with -43.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.