Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock price has collected 6.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that CPS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ :CPSS) Right Now?

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPSS is at 2.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$1.27 below the current price. CPSS currently public float of 13.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPSS was 28.74K shares.

CPSS’s Market Performance

CPSS stocks went up by 6.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.00% and a quarterly performance of 29.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.59% for CPSS stocks with a simple moving average of 31.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPSS stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CPSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPSS in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $5 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPSS, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

CPSS Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSS rose by +6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. saw 47.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSS starting from Grasso Louis M, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Jun 22. After this action, Grasso Louis M now owns 5,300 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., valued at $902 using the latest closing price.

Grasso Louis M, the Director of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., purchase 100 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Grasso Louis M is holding 5,100 shares at $480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.39 for the present operating margin

+99.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,485.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.69. Total debt to assets is 92.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,456.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.