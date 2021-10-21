Can Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Remain Competitive?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s stock price has collected 9.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that Synovus Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.47, which is $2.77 above the current price. SNV currently public float of 144.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 915.47K shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went up by 9.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.89% and a quarterly performance of 20.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.41% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of 12.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $53 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at 14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.22. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw 52.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Stelling Kessel D, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $47.76 back on Oct 19. After this action, Stelling Kessel D now owns 266,993 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $2,388,000 using the latest closing price.

HOLLADAY MARK G, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer of Synovus Financial Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $44.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that HOLLADAY MARK G is holding 56,799 shares at $66,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +16.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.68. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 27.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.79. Total debt to assets is 2.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.