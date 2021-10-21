Buy or Sell CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $221.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that US FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Preferred Dividend Declared

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CME Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $218.50, which is $7.3 above the current price. CME currently public float of 357.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CME was 1.32M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stocks went up by 4.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.24% and a quarterly performance of 2.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for CME Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.62% for CME stocks with a simple moving average of 5.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $230 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $183. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CME, setting the target price at $228 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

CME Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.12. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from GEPSMAN MARTIN J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $188.53 back on Sep 13. After this action, GEPSMAN MARTIN J now owns 24,468 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $188,535 using the latest closing price.

GEPSMAN MARTIN J, the Director of CME Group Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $194.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that GEPSMAN MARTIN J is holding 25,468 shares at $194,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.01 for the present operating margin

+77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +43.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.92. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 15.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.40. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.