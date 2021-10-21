Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.05. The company’s stock price has collected 1.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/11/21 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimates and Provides Update on Share Repurchase Authorization

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.27. ACGL currently public float of 384.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACGL was 1.87M shares.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL stocks went up by 1.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.10% and a quarterly performance of 11.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Arch Capital Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.32% for ACGL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $51 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to ACGL, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

ACGL Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.29. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 18.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Morin Francois, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $42.04 back on Aug 20. After this action, Morin Francois now owns 179,429 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $210,223 using the latest closing price.

Posner Brian S, the Director of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 4,000 shares at $25.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Posner Brian S is holding 2,000 shares at $100,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +16.78. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.29. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 24.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.