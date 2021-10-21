A Lesson to Learn: Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW)

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) went up by 51.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.79. The company’s stock price has collected 48.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that Shapeways Introduces Otto(TM) Software-as-a-Service, Giving Manufacturers Free Access to Powerful 3D Printing Manufacturing Services

Is It Worth Investing in Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SHPW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Shapeways Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.00. SHPW currently public float of 11.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHPW was 83.79K shares.

SHPW’s Market Performance

SHPW stocks went up by 48.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.44% and a quarterly performance of 8.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for Shapeways Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.93% for SHPW stocks with a simple moving average of 9.15% for the last 200 days.

SHPW Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.05%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPW rose by +48.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.37. In addition, Shapeways Holdings Inc. saw 6.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPW

The total capital return value is set at -0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.11. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.