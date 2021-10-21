A Lesson to Learn: Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.94. The company’s stock price has collected 15.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ :LYL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYL is at -0.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dragon Victory International Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LYL currently public float of 7.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYL was 144.56K shares.

LYL’s Market Performance

LYL stocks went up by 15.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.34% and a quarterly performance of 15.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.41% for Dragon Victory International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.77% for LYL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

LYL Trading at 24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +30.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYL rose by +15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5150. In addition, Dragon Victory International Limited saw -24.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1853.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Dragon Victory International Limited stands at -2424.35. The total capital return value is set at -39.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -62.10, with -45.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.20. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.