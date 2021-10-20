Why Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) went up by 27.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s stock price has collected 20.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Announces Closing of $2,750,000 Registered Offering of Debenture

Is It Worth Investing in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PHCF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PHCF currently public float of 3.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHCF was 146.99K shares.

PHCF’s Market Performance

PHCF stocks went up by 20.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.08% and a quarterly performance of -47.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.07% for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.90% for PHCF stocks with a simple moving average of -29.56% for the last 200 days.

PHCF Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHCF rose by +42.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PHCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-215.34 for the present operating margin

+41.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. stands at -185.19. The total capital return value is set at -40.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.82. Equity return is now at value -44.10, with -34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF), the company’s capital structure generated 30.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.