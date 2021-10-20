We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), Here is What We Found

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) went up by 6.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.90. The company’s stock price has collected 12.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that Wolfspeed and ZINSIGHT Enhance Efficiency in Fuel Cell Vehicles with Silicon Carbide Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE :WOLF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Wolfspeed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.25. Today, the average trading volume of WOLF was 1.39M shares.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF stocks went up by 12.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.24% and a quarterly performance of 0.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Wolfspeed Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.44% for WOLF stocks with a simple moving average of -6.16% for the last 200 days.

WOLF Trading at 9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF rose by +12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.25. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw -11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.35 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc. stands at -65.20. The total capital return value is set at -7.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.73. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 40.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.68. Total debt to assets is 24.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.