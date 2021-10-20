We Analyzed the Future Direction of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), Here is What We Found

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s stock price has collected -6.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/21 that Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE :GEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEL is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.70, which is $1.07 above the current price. GEL currently public float of 106.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEL was 938.73K shares.

GEL’s Market Performance

GEL stocks went down by -6.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.13% and a quarterly performance of 10.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Genesis Energy L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for GEL stocks with a simple moving average of 19.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GEL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $12 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GEL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

GEL Trading at 19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +27.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw 74.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from Davison James E, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $7.74 back on Aug 20. After this action, Davison James E now owns 2,657,890 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $193,500 using the latest closing price.

Davison James E, the Director of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Davison James E is holding 2,632,890 shares at $82,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+7.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at -22.84. The total capital return value is set at 1.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.62. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 220.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.79. Total debt to assets is 59.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 429.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.