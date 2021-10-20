Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Just Got Our Attention

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/18/21 that The Dow is on track for its best October in 6 years and third-quarter earnings are strong so far. What could go wrong?

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ :STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.19, which is $23.69 above the current price. STX currently public float of 225.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STX was 2.14M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stocks went up by 2.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -1.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.93% for STX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $88 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to STX, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

STX Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.69. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 30.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Romano Gianluca, who sale 26,139 shares at the price of $84.40 back on Oct 04. After this action, Romano Gianluca now owns 21,514 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,206,010 using the latest closing price.

Teh Ban Seng, the EVP, Global Sales of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 623 shares at $83.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Teh Ban Seng is holding 8,710 shares at $52,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.63 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +12.30. The total capital return value is set at 24.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.74. Equity return is now at value 133.90, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 822.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.17. Total debt to assets is 59.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 781.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.