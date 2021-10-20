LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) went up by 11.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s stock price has collected 13.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that LumiraDx receives approval for its COVID-19 Antigen Test for use in India

Is It Worth Investing in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ :LMDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LumiraDx Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75. Today, the average trading volume of LMDX was 280.88K shares.

LMDX’s Market Performance

LMDX stocks went up by 13.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.45% and a quarterly performance of -14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for LumiraDx Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.71% for LMDX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.79% for the last 200 days.

LMDX Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX rose by +33.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Based on LumiraDx Limited (LMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 524.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.