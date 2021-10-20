Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.15. The company’s stock price has collected -2.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/21 that Kimberly-Clark Receives Climate Leadership Award for Progress in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE :KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $138.71, which is $9.41 above the current price. KMB currently public float of 336.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMB was 1.76M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stocks went down by -2.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.52% and a quarterly performance of -4.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.39% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.44% for KMB stocks with a simple moving average of -3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $131 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

KMB Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.78. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Powell Aaron, who sale 29,534 shares at the price of $139.51 back on Aug 17. After this action, Powell Aaron now owns 7,774 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $4,120,373 using the latest closing price.

Underhill Kimberly K, the KCNA – Leadership Transition of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 19,018 shares at $135.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Underhill Kimberly K is holding 43,024 shares at $2,583,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.71 for the present operating margin

+37.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +12.29. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.58. Equity return is now at value 399.20, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,424.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.44. Total debt to assets is 50.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,326.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.