Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX)?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) went up by 7.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Oyster Point Pharma, Tegna, Compania de Minas Buenaventura, F-Star Therapeutics, or Cinedigm?

Is It Worth Investing in F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FSTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSTX is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for F-star Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.43. FSTX currently public float of 12.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSTX was 125.47K shares.

FSTX’s Market Performance

FSTX stocks went down by -8.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.36% and a quarterly performance of -2.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for F-star Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.34% for FSTX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.55% for the last 200 days.

FSTX Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSTX rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, F-star Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSTX starting from Kayitalire Louis, who sale 64 shares at the price of $7.23 back on Oct 04. After this action, Kayitalire Louis now owns 54,319 shares of F-star Therapeutics Inc., valued at $462 using the latest closing price.

Kayitalire Louis, the Chief Medical Officer of F-star Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,054 shares at $8.43 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Kayitalire Louis is holding 54,383 shares at $8,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSTX

Equity return is now at value -74.60, with -54.10 for asset returns.