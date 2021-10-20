Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) went down by -0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.89. The company’s stock price has collected 7.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Carrier Acquires Cavius, an Innovative Residential Alarm Company

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE :CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Carrier Global Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.58, which is $5.85 above the current price. CARR currently public float of 867.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CARR was 4.26M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR stocks went up by 7.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.28% and a quarterly performance of 6.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Carrier Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.04% for CARR stocks with a simple moving average of 16.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $51 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CARR reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for CARR stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CARR, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

CARR Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.49. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 43.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Agrawal Ajay, who sale 18,969 shares at the price of $55.13 back on Aug 19. After this action, Agrawal Ajay now owns 41,239 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $1,045,825 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher John, the President, HVAC of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 96,583 shares at $55.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Nelson Christopher John is holding 1,630 shares at $5,319,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.17 for the present operating margin

+29.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 176.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.82. Total debt to assets is 43.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.