Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.55. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that AIkido Pharma Secures Interest in Electric Truck Maker, Tevva Motors Ltd

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. AIKI currently public float of 89.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 3.58M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.11% and a quarterly performance of -11.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.53% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8338. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIKI starting from Hayes Anthony, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on May 03. After this action, Hayes Anthony now owns 78,430 shares of AIkido Pharma Inc., valued at $9,900 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Anthony, the CEO of AIkido Pharma Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Hayes Anthony is holding 68,430 shares at $9,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

The total capital return value is set at -32.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.45. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.62.