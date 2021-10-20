Here’s How Your Trade Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Aggressively Right Now

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ :QRTEA) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $5.71 above the current price. QRTEA currently public float of 366.65M and currently shorts hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRTEA was 3.11M shares.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

QRTEA stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of -14.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Qurate Retail Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.03% for QRTEA stocks with a simple moving average of -14.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRTEA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for QRTEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to QRTEA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

QRTEA Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from GEORGE MICHAEL A, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $10.42 back on Oct 04. After this action, GEORGE MICHAEL A now owns 1,962,929 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $1,563,270 using the latest closing price.

GEORGE MICHAEL A, the Chief Executive Officer of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $10.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GEORGE MICHAEL A is holding 2,112,929 shares at $1,567,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+24.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 12.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.09. Equity return is now at value 39.30, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 154.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.70. Total debt to assets is 44.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.