Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.49. The company’s stock price has collected -7.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that ESPERION Announces Plan for Transformative Long-Term Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ESPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESPR is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.36. ESPR currently public float of 26.26M and currently shorts hold a 27.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESPR was 807.75K shares.

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR stocks went down by -7.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.35% and a quarterly performance of -46.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.50% for ESPR stocks with a simple moving average of -56.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $11 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ESPR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

ESPR Trading at -21.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -26.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -63.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $20.37 back on May 19. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 4,377,964 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,073,960 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 80,000 shares at $20.57 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 4,177,964 shares at $1,645,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.35 for the present operating margin

+98.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -63.09. The total capital return value is set at -57.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.67. Equity return is now at value 196.40, with -111.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.