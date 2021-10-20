Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)?

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that ITRM LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Iterum Therapeutics Plc

Is It Worth Investing in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :ITRM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITRM is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. ITRM currently public float of 176.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITRM was 6.48M shares.

ITRM’s Market Performance

ITRM stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.60% and a quarterly performance of -56.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Iterum Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.06% for ITRM stocks with a simple moving average of -56.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITRM

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITRM reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for ITRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ITRM, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

ITRM Trading at -13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRM rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5495. In addition, Iterum Therapeutics plc saw -45.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRM starting from DENNER ALEXANDER J, who sale 10,619,949 shares at the price of $2.27 back on Feb 12. After this action, DENNER ALEXANDER J now owns 0 shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc, valued at $24,107,284 using the latest closing price.

DENNER ALEXANDER J, the 10% Owner of Iterum Therapeutics plc, sale 10,000,000 shares at $2.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that DENNER ALEXANDER J is holding 10,619,949 shares at $25,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.