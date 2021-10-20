Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.36. The company’s stock price has collected 8.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that Blue Owl Capital Announces Agreement to Acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE :OWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Blue Owl Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.25, which is $0.76 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of OWL was 1.98M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL stocks went up by 8.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.27% and a quarterly performance of 22.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Blue Owl Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.46% for OWL stocks with a simple moving average of 38.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $16.50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OWL reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for OWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

OWL Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw 47.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.99.